O’Brien is an education champion

Experience and leadership involving education. We need it in Helena, and with Shannon O’Brien we have an opportunity to send an education champion to the legislature.
O’Brien’s connections to public education span 25 years. She’s served as Governor Bullock’s education policy advisor, dean of Missoula College, as a public school teacher and parent. She’s experienced and will deliver results. She recognizes education as a foundational issue inextricably connected to our challenges in the environment, housing, health care and government effectiveness, among others.
We’re fortunate to have a candidate that understands these links and will provide leadership with a focus on opportunity. Please support Shannon O’Brien for Senate District 46.
Bryan von Lossberg,
Missoula
