O’Brien is qualified candidate for SD46

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have an opportunity right now to take an important step forward in the Montana Senate.

In 30-plus years as a resident of Senate District 46, I do not remember a better candidate than Shannon O’Brien. Her qualifications alone should be enough to get voters to run to get her elected.

We have come to know O’Brien and her family through mutual sports and schooling events, as her son and our grandson are teammates and classmates. She is always front and center, whether it be as a soccer mom, her active role in the PTA, as a parent and just as a networking and engaged citizen in the community.

Others have said it better than I can but O’Brien's qualifications and experience make her the best candidate for Montana Senate District 46.

Please join me in support Shannon O’Brien.

Tim France,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0