O captain! Amid sea of COVID-19

Oh captain. My captain, our fearful trip undone.

You scuttled ships abroad — at home — dismembered truths for fun.

The protests waiting on the pier, your name it seems are jeering,

While Ship of State, in conflict drenched, each institution found'ring.

Still oh heart! heart! heart!

Coffins stacked — streets bleeding red —

Here on the deck from COVID

Are shipmates cold and dead.

Oh captain, my captain, from judgement spared, hear bells;

Raise up the Good Book — mute and arrogant — to meet the knells.

For you the Christian Anglos and Catholics are coming,

For you, discerning generals see a moron over-reaching.

Here captain, dominator!

This hand would scourge your head.

It is some dream now nightmare's curse,

Our politics lie dead.

My captain may not answer, dissing all, dividing will from will,