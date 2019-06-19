My family and I have lost medical insurance two of the five years with Obamacare. This time, to avoid cancellation, healthcare.gov demanded tax records by March 8.
We run a mom-and-pop and our accountant figures this out to the nearest dollar by April 15. We appealed the March 8 deadline. But no, they terminated our tax credit, ending our coverage, demanding we pay a monthly premium of $2,488. I have no idea how to come up with that when we have to come up with $2,400 for our monthly medications or die.
Last time was worse. We were “retro-termed,” meaning we were cancelled back four months as we were 15 days late on a $200 monthly premium. Retroactive termination is like finding out your spouse divorced you four months ago for being late on the last water bill. Rough.
Is this health care?
David B. Stube,
Missoula