Gary Le Deau said it so very eloquently. His Dec. 31 guest column about the Fourth Street condo project resonates with me, and I suspect it does so with many Missoulians.

I embrace the spirit of Missoula and I embrace the rhythm of land, to quote him.

I have written the City Council to express my opposition to the city allowing the condos in that space. I would like to encourage anyone who feels the same way to write a letter or go to the City Council meeting to object to this awful idea.

Sheila Getty,

Missoula

