 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Object to endorsement

Object to endorsement

{{featured_button_text}}

We vehemently object to the Missoulian endorsement of Jennifer Fielder for Public Service Commission. Fielder has been a leader of anti-government groups and promotes extreme, far-right positions. Check out her Facebook page, where she demonizes her opponents as part of “antifa," yet promotes the “Freedom Rallies” that protest mask-wearing while toting semi-automatic rifles. She is Chief Executive Officer of the “American Lands Council,” which seeks to transfer public Federal lands to State ownership. This is a ruse, because the state cannot afford to manage Federal lands, so our Public Lands would be sold to wealthy out-of-staters and industrial timber companies. If Fielder’s group has its way, say goodbye to your favorite hunting and fishing spots.

Nancy Winslow and Doug Webber,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News