Object to endorsement

We vehemently object to the Missoulian endorsement of Jennifer Fielder for Public Service Commission. Fielder has been a leader of anti-government groups and promotes extreme, far-right positions. Check out her Facebook page, where she demonizes her opponents as part of “antifa," yet promotes the “Freedom Rallies” that protest mask-wearing while toting semi-automatic rifles. She is Chief Executive Officer of the “American Lands Council,” which seeks to transfer public Federal lands to State ownership. This is a ruse, because the state cannot afford to manage Federal lands, so our Public Lands would be sold to wealthy out-of-staters and industrial timber companies. If Fielder’s group has its way, say goodbye to your favorite hunting and fishing spots.
Nancy Winslow and Doug Webber,
Missoula
