O'Brien brings experienced leadership, tireless advocacy

O'Brien brings experienced leadership, tireless advocacy

{{featured_button_text}}

I can’t think of a better candidate to represent Senate District 46, and the many students living in the north U-district, than Shannon O’Brien.

When I first met O'Brien serving on a community board, I was the only student in the room and by far the youngest. O'Brien was warm, approachable, and sincerely wanted to know more about my educational career and experiences. She has a talent for listening and finding commonalities between people and an eagerness to work collaboratively for change.

O'Brien has spent 25 years working in education as a teacher, policy adviser to Governor Bullock, professor and dean of Missoula College, and directly as an advocate for college access/affordability. Through her hands-on experience, she understands that quality, affordable education is foundational to individual success and a more equitable society.

As a young person and a student, the issues O'Brien cares about resonate with me. Not only is she a fierce education advocate, but she will fight for affordable housing, accessible health care and sustainable environmental solutions. O'Brien stands for the kind of future I want to inherit.

If you value experienced leadership and a track record of tireless advocacy, I urge you to vote Shannon O’Brien for SD 46.

Katjana Stutzer,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News