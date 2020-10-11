 Skip to main content
O'Brien brings together allies

When you campaign across our beautiful state, as we both have had the opportunity to do, you learn a thing or two about what it means to be a Montanan. You learn that while there are unique issues in each of our 56 counties, we all share many of the same hopes and concerns from Butte to Broadus. We want our kids to receive a high-quality public education, we want our public lands to be protected and we all want to live dignified, respected lives.

Every Montanan wants a legislator who will bring people together to get things done. That’s why we are delighted to endorse Shannon O’Brien for Senate District 46. We’ve seen O'Brien bring unlikely allies together for years, and we know it won’t stop now.

We know she’ll fight for the future of our state’s public education because she’s been doing it for 25 years as a public-school teacher, an education advisor to Governor Bullock, and as the dean of Missoula College. We know she’ll protect our public lands because she’s endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters. And we know O'Brien will be a great advocate not only for Missoula but the entire district in the next Montana legislative session.

Carol Williams,

former Montaa Senate

majority leader;

Whitney Williams,

former Democratic candidate

for Montana governor,

Missoula

