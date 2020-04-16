O'Brien inclusive, has experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shannon O’Brien as candidate for Senate District 46? We should all take strong note of this. O’Brien is a powerful, energetic and experienced leader to help this district and our state in this ultra-critical time.

O’Brien has the experience to take us forward amidst the dark maze of health fears, financial setbacks, job loss and awareness, now that we face the new unknown.

I have known O’Brien only for the past six years, though more with great knowledge of her past leadership. Leadership in education, specifically at high school and college levels; as a policy adviser to Gov. Steve Bullock, and responsible taxation. She has helped create partnerships with education and the private industry and the list goes on.

To me, O’Brien is always an engaging and vibrant young woman who exemplifies how one can make a difference. She listens, she learns and she works openly to understand people and find solutions. Respecting all people, O’Brien is so approachable and willing to work together to find solutions. She gets the job done!

We need a positive, knowing and inclusive leader. Exactly what is needed now, urgent and more critical than ever. Vote Shannon O’Brien, SD 46. Vote!

Addrien Marx,

Seeley Lake

