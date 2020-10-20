O'Brien is right rep for SD46

Shannon O’Brien is the right person to represent Senate District 46. She has experience working with legislators on policy as the governor’s education policy adviser and with the commissioner of higher education. Since leaving Missoula College (where she was dean), she has been a successful small business owner. O'Brien is a strong supporter of education and public lands and will fight for these things in the Montana Senate.

The Montana Public Service Commission needs a change from five male conservatives who apparently favor the utilities over their constituents and customers and have recently been judged guilty for imposing illegal contract terms. As a recent Missoulian editorial stated, the PSC deals in highly technical issues, and as that same editorial states, Monica Tranel has the edge over Fielder technically. Tranel will bring both a female and progressive points of view to a commission that seriously needs it.

Please join me in voting for O’Brien and Tranel plus Tom Browder (HD92), Bryce Bennett (secretary of state), Raph Graybill (attorney general), Shane Morigeau (auditor), and Melissa Romano (superintendent of public instruction). Follow with votes for Joe Biden, Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney for a better United States of America.

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

