 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Brien is right rep for SD46

O'Brien is right rep for SD46

{{featured_button_text}}

Shannon O’Brien is the right person to represent Senate District 46. She has experience working with legislators on policy as the governor’s education policy adviser and with the commissioner of higher education. Since leaving Missoula College (where she was dean), she has been a successful small business owner. O'Brien is a strong supporter of education and public lands and will fight for these things in the Montana Senate.

The Montana Public Service Commission needs a change from five male conservatives who apparently favor the utilities over their constituents and customers and have recently been judged guilty for imposing illegal contract terms. As a recent Missoulian editorial stated, the PSC deals in highly technical issues, and as that same editorial states, Monica Tranel has the edge over Fielder technically. Tranel will bring both a female and progressive points of view to a commission that seriously needs it.

Please join me in voting for O’Brien and Tranel plus Tom Browder (HD92), Bryce Bennett (secretary of state), Raph Graybill (attorney general), Shane Morigeau (auditor), and Melissa Romano (superintendent of public instruction). Follow with votes for Joe Biden, Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney for a better United States of America.

C. Burt Caldwell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Shame on tattlers
Letters

Shame on tattlers

Way to go you good samaritans! The Stasi would be happy to have you. Do you get a big hit of dopamine when you call the health department to t…

Reject Steve Bullock
Letters

Reject Steve Bullock

Hanoi Jane (Fonda) was a traitor to our American heroes. These heroes, prisoners in the Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War, were tortured (so…

LR-130 is unnecessary
Letters

LR-130 is unnecessary

Vote "no" on LR-130. Pitched as a way to reduce regulations, LR-130 instead is the ultimate early Christmas gift for out-of-state gun manufact…

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News