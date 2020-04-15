O'Brien knows how to get things done

O'Brien knows how to get things done

{{featured_button_text}}

Vote for Shannon O'Brien for Senate District 46, you will not be disappointed.

Shannon O'Brien has extensive experience as an educator and an advocate for our children. She served as education policy advisor for Governor Bullock and dean of Missoula College. She was a high school teacher and coach.

She understands how to work hard and get things done in Helena. She shares our values: a clean environment, high-quality health care, and affordable homes, and believes in treating each other with basic human dignity.

O'Brien and I have worked on a handful of projects together and she is an effective communicator, reliable public servant, and knows how to get along with others. These things seem simple, but seem to be lacking in our state legislature.

Vote for Shannon O'Brien.

Nancy Hobbins de Pastino,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News