O'Brien will ensure workers living wage

We are writing in support of Shannon O’Brien for Montana Senate District 46. O’Brien has a history of public service work and is a strong supporter of public education; including pre-K for all Montana children.

O’Brien is thoughtful, caring and compassionate. O’Brien will work hard to ensure Montana workers make a living wage that allows them to afford proper housing.

We know O’Brien will be dedicated to improving life for all Montanans and will be willing to put in the time and effort towards achieving this goal.

Please help us put Shannon O’Brien to work for you and vote to send her to represent Montana Senate District 46.

Steven and Kathy Gaskill,

Missoula

