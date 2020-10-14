 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Brien will ensure workers living wage

O'Brien will ensure workers living wage

{{featured_button_text}}

We are writing in support of Shannon O’Brien for Montana Senate District 46. O’Brien has a history of public service work and is a strong supporter of public education; including pre-K for all Montana children.

O’Brien is thoughtful, caring and compassionate. O’Brien will work hard to ensure Montana workers make a living wage that allows them to afford proper housing.

We know O’Brien will be dedicated to improving life for all Montanans and will be willing to put in the time and effort towards achieving this goal.

Please help us put Shannon O’Brien to work for you and vote to send her to represent Montana Senate District 46.

Steven and Kathy Gaskill,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News