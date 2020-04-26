O'Brien will serve Montanans in legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shannon O’Brien is running for Montana Senate District 46 and is well suited for the job. Smart, outgoing, curious and a good listener, O'Brien seeks information and learns from experts and constituents. She is articulate and authentic. Easy to talk with, she remembers the names of many of the people she has met while campaigning. O'Brien is a good leader and is actively involved in many community events and programs. She follows through and does what she says she will.

As education policy adviser for Governor Bullock, O'Brien became a good advocate for early childhood education in Montana. She reached out to early childhood programs across the state to learn how quality preschools are run. Shannon knows that the children who are most likely to perform well throughout there school years had early learning opportunities as 3-to-5 year-olds.

With 25 years in public education and education policy, she is the best candidate to represent schools, children and families. A member of MEA-MFT, O'Brien was a high school teacher and coach, and dean of the Montana College.

O'Brien will work to build consensus and find solutions to challenging issues like climate change, education, health and housing. Shannon O’Brien will serve Montanans.

Anne Dahl,

Condon

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0