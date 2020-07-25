Occupations that eventually earn over $1M

When I was in forestry school, we spent a lot of time studying math and statistics. Decades later, I still do that with the data on my Angus cattle.

So naturally, as I self-isolated at home during COVID-19, I watched a lot of TV news about numbers and trends. Then came the never-ending political ads too.

One ad says that a wannabee governor was paid over a million dollars of taxpayers' money for 44 years of service. Wow! Working at McDonald's for $12 per hour for that time would also earn over $1 million. Or, you could be a U.S. senator for six years at $174,000 per year and earn more than a million bucks. Two years as a Congress critter, like the other wannabee guv, only paid $$348,000 (not including benefits like health insurance).