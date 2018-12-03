Once again, King George Ochenski has taken liberal literally with his "Nation shouldn’t, won’t rake forests" political podium rant against President Trump (Nov. 26).
King George only need drive a short distance to the beautiful Bitterroot Valley to see what the collecting, gathering and moving of forest deadfall/residue has done to increase the animal, flora and fauna on privately owned land that has a reforestation program versus federally, state, county owned forested land. And what is even better, is that the ability of a wildfire to race through this “raked” and limbed-up forest is proven to be greatly reduced.
There are many definitions and terms for the word “rake” (collect, gather, move), but leave it to Georgie to take it completely literally with his insinuation of scraping the forest floor. I doubt Ochenski has ever held a rake in his hand, limbed up a tree, picked up deadfall or stacked rocks.
There is much information being reported about the California Camp Fire which indicates that there was a federal/state plan to clean that forested area that was kiboshed by “environmental extremists” in 2014. And current information is certainly pointing to a California utility company as the leading cause of this devastation.
Dale A. Hanson,
Lolo