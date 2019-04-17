I don’t know what it is about farmers and ranchers, but they sure like to talk politics. A farmer and a rancher were talking about our current politicians and the role of our country’s leaders: “Well, as I see it, most politicians remind me of Post Turtles,” the rancher orated.
The farmer replied, “Oh yeah, I can remember driving down a country road when I saw a fence post with a turtle on top of it! What was the significance of that act of cruelty anyway?"
“Obviously you know he didn’t get up there on his own,” the rancher explained, “he doesn’t belong up there, he doesn’t know what to do while he’s up there, he is elevated beyond his ability to function, and you just wonder what kind of jackass put him up there to begin with!”
Gee, that reminds me of someone, but I just can’t think of the buffoon’s name. But I do know this: No matter what political party you belong to, we must all agree that the opposite party is nuts!
Lynn Leroy Arney,
Absarokee