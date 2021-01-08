Of some Republicans - study of their true loyalties

We hate generalizations, especially when they are made at our expense. “All generalizations are false, including this one.” These were Mark Twain’s words. My contentions may not entirely be true, yet perhaps my impressions of general characteristics have value. You decide.

And perhaps when certain groups constantly exhibit the same characteristics repeatedly, a generalization is naturally born, with some merit. And considering the events this week in Washington DC, we are forced into analysis. Furthermore, being pegged a certain may have a use as a motivational factor for some to break from a behavioral pattern.

For the these Republicans continued refusal to concede an obvious list presidential election —

8 Senators and

139 House Members

Their Loyalty Priorities From Observation:

1. To Themselves (Opportunists are now attracted)

2. To Trump (or to any future Authoritarian)

3. To The Republican Party (if it remains Fascistic)

4. To Their Republican Constituents

5. To Their State

6. To Similar Neighboring Red States