Offended by bias against 'pot smokers'

With everything else going on, it is truly galling to see the petty prejudice of a Chamber official go unquestioned by the Missoulian. Here's the quote: "Studies consistently show marijuana users have significantly lower levels of commitment to their work than non-users and are more absent." The stereotype of the "lazy stoner" unfairly affects people's employment opportunities, and no one even notices. Did anyone on your staff think to check on this assertion?
In truth, studies DO NOT "consistently show" any such thing. The statement is misleading at best. Some studies show that a person who is high is not productive (in fact, other studies show increased productivity in older adults when high, but never mind that). For argument's sake, let's say that is accurate. Wouldn't similar studies (if there are any) show decreased productivity in workers who are drunk?
As a responsible (medical) cannabis user, I would no more go to work stoned than I would drunk. To assume I'm perpetually baked is outrageous. Yes, I am personally offended, but more than that, I am disgusted to see that this bias against "pot smokers" is still so widespread and worse, unchallenged by the media.
Gwen McKenna,
Missoula
