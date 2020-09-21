Offended by bias against 'pot smokers'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With everything else going on, it is truly galling to see the petty prejudice of a Chamber official go unquestioned by the Missoulian. Here's the quote: "Studies consistently show marijuana users have significantly lower levels of commitment to their work than non-users and are more absent." The stereotype of the "lazy stoner" unfairly affects people's employment opportunities, and no one even notices. Did anyone on your staff think to check on this assertion?

In truth, studies DO NOT "consistently show" any such thing. The statement is misleading at best. Some studies show that a person who is high is not productive (in fact, other studies show increased productivity in older adults when high, but never mind that). For argument's sake, let's say that is accurate. Wouldn't similar studies (if there are any) show decreased productivity in workers who are drunk?