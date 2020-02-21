Offer CA socialists ticket to Venezuela

Sir: Regarding just a few of the current problems, I offer some solutions.

The problem of escaping Californians taking their lefty loony socialism to nearby states and infesting them with their politics.

The solution: Pass laws preventing the immigration of Californians. This would be particularly helpful here in Montana. Even offer them a free one-way ticket to Venezuela.

The problem of not being able to elect an intelligent, successful businessman more than twice to the presidency.

The solution: Eliminate all term limits. After all, democracy is democracy. If the people want to elect a president to five successive terms, well, that's democracy.

Frank Novotny,

Victor

