Officers just want to return to families

For those protesting the shooting by the Missoula Police Department:

When an officer leaves his or her home, all they want to do is survive the shift and come home to their families. This incident was tragic for all involved. Please just don't think the officers involved went to the local pub and bragged about it like on TV. Don't think that these officers are not hurting. Taking a life is a tragedy in itself.

I know this for a fact, as I was also involved in an officer-involved shooting in 1984. I was lucky I survived. In the aftermath, I was called a murderer by some in the small town where this took place. All I wanted to do was go home at the end of my shift.

I, like these officers, did not set the stage. We have hearts, and feelings. We cry and have incidents burned into our memory for life. This was not carelessness by the officers; this is what we are trained to do, to survive. My heart cries out to all involved here.

Until you put on a badge and a gun and go on calls like this, you will never understand.

Ken Scott,

former Lake County

deputy sheriff,

St. Ignatius

