Like him or not, our president is exposing the dirty little secret of our government: that foreign aid has been a kick-back scheme all along. It's not a Democrat or Republican issue; they all do it.
We need to ask ourselves how people with limited means wind up in our government and when they leave, they have unimaginable wealth. War and the threat of war gives them free reign over our tax dollars.
We know that our country has the capability to end any conflict within an hour and yet we've been at war for at least 18 years. We're making foreign officials, our officials and all of their buddies rich beyond belief while sacrificing our own sons and daughters when it never has been necessary.
Donald Trump is at least exposing the fact that the biggest threat to our money and security is and always has been our own government. God help us.
Laurie Jones,
Missoula