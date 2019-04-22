The bottom line, as so many like to say in the media, of the Mueller report is that a foreign government (Russia) interfered in the 2016 election. That is not speculation or my opinion. It is fact.
Whether you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent, we should demand in no uncertain terms that our elected officials deal with that threat to our democracy immediately.
I would urge my fellow veterans who are Republicans to think about those buddies we lost fighting next to us and what they died for. It was not for politicians to put party ahead of national security or to allow a hostile country to subvert our democracy. I think we fought to prevent that.
Until I see Republicans like U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte stop blindly following a party and leader who seem to think all this is acceptable, I will never mark another "R" box in an election. I am not a Republican or Democrat. Just a citizen.
No one who fought for this country, or any other citizen, should allow this farce to continue. Be loyal to country, not to political party.
John Carlon,
Clinton