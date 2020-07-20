Officials seeking control through fear

Officials seeking control through fear

Regarding the article, "Gone country: Despite rancor, Montana's rural counties ward off coronavirus" (July 17):

No one "blocked patients" at the hospital in Deer Lodge. That's a lie. I was there. We came expecting to be able to attend a county commissioners' meeting, which we were invited to attend by the commissioners. When we got there we were told there was not enough room for us all and that only one commissioner was going to the meeting so that there would be "no quorum," making it an unofficial meeting. In other words, they weren't required to let us attend.

As for an "angry throng" and "a group came in an angry way" — nonsense. Serous, but not angry. Those are all dishonest words used by Dr. Lori Drumm to try to make the group look bad.

She did say something accurate, "I can’t control their behavior." She got that right and officials like that hate when they can't control everyone. That is what this is all about, "control."

They can talk about the numbers all they want, but if we compare those numbers to the flu, we'll be shut down indefinitely out of fear. Fear is how they control you.

David Rowell,

Garrison

