Oil, gas leases bring in revenue

By their own admission, Montana does not have a single active oil rig. They note that "there is very little oil and gas potential on public lands in Montana" and "these bottom-basement leases almost never result in oil and gas production." Yet they want to charge more for the rights to these largely unprofitable leases.

They claim "these leases serve no public good." But the leases do serve a public good. They bring revenue into the state. The state gets money for leases that are mostly never used and that result in no environmental damage. Trying to charge more will result in fewer purchased leases, which will reduce the revenue received. The result? Their recommendations would increase the taxes of Montanans to make up for the lease revenue loss. What part of any of that makes sense?