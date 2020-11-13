 Skip to main content
OK to dismiss baseless claims

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "That which can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence."

And it appears that our governor-elect is a proponent of herd immunity, in spite of all the advice from the world's leading public health experts. But that is being consistent with his anti-science positions. I am afraid it is going to be a long, brutal four years.

Earl Owens,

Missoula

