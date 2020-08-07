OK to require certain clothing?

I have no doubt that most of the radicals claiming it’s a violation of their rights to require that they wear masks would be the first to call 911 if they were to see a bare breast in public. For them, offending sensibilities (by baring a breast in public) is a crime; killing others (by not wearing a mask) is a God-given, and Constitutional right.
If we can’t require people to wear a mask to save lives, how can we require that people wear any article of clothing for much less deadly reasons?
Robert Schultz,
Missoula
