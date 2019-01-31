Without question, there are large numbers of Donald Trump supporters who are good, honorable folks, many of whom I call friends. Quite a few have children and would never allow them to display the amoral, unethical, lying, bullying and, at times, dishonest behavior regularly demonstrated by our nation’s leader.
What kind of message does this send to adolescent, soon-to-be young adults that their parents find it OK or at least tolerable in our president, but not within the family or tribe?
In our increasingly diverse culture, we should all be very concerned that this can be a significantly devastating factor for our country's long-term cohesion and sustainability.
Stephen Joynt,
Missoula