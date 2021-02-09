Older folks still waiting for vaccines

I believe the governor's classification stated Tier 1B is Native Americans and people of color "who may be at elevated risk."

I don't doubt that it makes no difference to University of Montana President Seth Bodnar whether us old *arts croak quickly as long as the young people keep playing and paying and our wills don't forget UM. Rocket science!

I forgot that it is us old folks that do all the congregating and causing all the statistics that keep shocking society. But what the heck; we are still playing ball.

Maybe in the world of Bodnar, head UM men's basketball coach Travis DeCuire, Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy and Community Medical Center's Megan Condra, we older folks need the role models of college jocks to convince us to take the shot. Hey, we are waiting. I strongly request that Leahy focus on Missoula and stop the use of big population area stats. They are not relevant to Missoula.