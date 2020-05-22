Olszewski believes in sanctity of life

If you are reading this, chances are you peruse these pages regularly and so have read up on the many candidates for governor. The good, the bad and the ugly.

Well, just in case you are on the fence as to who to vote for, along with Dr. Al Olszewski’s many strong and constitutional beliefs, I just want to repeat one most important item and one that he has to his credit, and that is that life begins at conception. He is 100% against the taking of the life of the pre-born for any reason. I have not heard other candidates discuss this most important subject.