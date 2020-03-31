Olszewski has best qualifications

Olszewski has best qualifications

{{featured_button_text}}

Perilous times demand steadfast leaders. Amid a global pandemic with no clear end in sight, international business operations grinding to a halt, economic stability teetering on a precipice and American people sheltering in their homes, Montana needs an experienced leader to guide our state through this time of adversity. Dr. Al Olszewski is just that man. His qualifications are broad and deep and are just what Montana needs at such a time as this.

Olszewski’s military service and training has prepared him to lead during times of natural disaster. His medical education and experience as a trauma surgeon qualify him to recognize and rapidly implement necessary solutions to prevent the ongoing spread of illness and disease. Olszewski’s legislative experience, political acumen and ability to shepherd legislation effectively through the Montana legislature set him apart from all other gubernatorial candidates.

Dr. Al Olszewski understands the true meaning of duty, service and sacrifice. 

Paul Vallely,

Bigfork

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

CDC admits PCR test is useless

In my letter to the editor dated March 20, I laid out the reasons why no one should trust the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to diagnose AIDS…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News