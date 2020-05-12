Olszewski has moral character

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the abundant professional qualities of Al Olszewski, he also has a moral character which ranks at the top of all.

When disaster hit Haiti, "Dr. Oz" stepped up to the challenge of taking time away from his orthopedic practice and family to courageously travel to the island, alone, and became chief surgeon in the trauma unit.

He volunteered to chaperone a group of teens from Bigfork on pilgrimage to Poland. When a problem arose, Olszewski stayed behind with the youth in New York City, missed the flight with the group, then this Montana boy navigated his way around New York City, satisfied the requirements, then rebooked and led the way to a country he had never been to before, found and caught up with the group.

Olszewski’s family also found the opportunity to add two children to their grown family. He acts on concerns and commitment for the good of others.

These are just three of the many examples of the character and fortitude of this man, whom I would like to put in the seat our next governor. Al Olszewski’s is the kind of man Montana needs for leadership.

Terry Mimnaugh,

Lakeside

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0