Olszewski is clear choice for governor

In the Republican primary, Montanans have a clear choice for governor. They can vote for a professional politician who will be term-limited out of his present job with the state but certainly would increase his state retirement by staying employed by the state as governor. This is obviously Tim Fox. Also they could vote for a billionaire who has found an interesting hobby called politics. Of course, that would be Greg Gianforte.

Then of course there is a veteran who is willing to take time out of his surgical practice to serve Montana full-time. While serving as a state representative and senator, he has shown that he has proven political abilities. Not only is he a native of the state, but he also chose a combat experienced veteran as a running mate. Of course this unique individual is Dr. Al Olszewski. Vote for him!

W. David Herbert,

Billings

