Olszewski refuses to be bought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having escaped a communist country by age 15, and my family having legally moved to the “land of the free” with its promises, I am deeply grateful for all my opportunities. I am, however, disappointed at this new “trend” in America. The U.S. is quickly welcoming the communist state and a socialist society.

The days of sensible democracy died with JFK. We are in a new civil rights era where we are losing our liberty, livelihood and free will to “authorities.” The solutions forced on us, from those at all levels of government, revolve around taking away more of our freedoms. It is time we demand representatives who are not tied to industry, not beholden to lobbyists and don’t come with strings attached.

Therefore, I am voting for Air Force veteran and state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski in the Republican governor primary. He has refused to be bought, refused to be bullied and will fight for our rights. As a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force, he swore a lifelong oath to defend the Constitution and to fight all enemies, foreign and domestic. He is experienced, hardworking and authentic. He is the only anti-establishment candidate in this race.

Maria Weyrauch,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0