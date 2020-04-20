Olszewski understands key health care issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most of us have heard of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been working for the government since 1968 after he completed his internship and residency. He was prominent when the AIDS problem was making headlines. As we know, no effective vaccine was ever produced for this problem. We must remember that Fauci was a great supporter of the Hilary Clinton health plan. We also must remember that the Hilary Clinton health plan would have made the private practice of medicine a major felony.

Those of us who treat Medicare patients know how Medicare can dictate which procedures are covered under the program and how often certain treatments can be given to patients. It is possible for a physician to completely opt out of the Medicare program. In this case the patient, as a private patient, would have to pay for the treatment themselves. However, the patient would not be limited to what procedures they could receive or how many times they could receive them. If the private practice of medicine would be prohibited, this would not be possible. In other words, the government would be in complete control of medical care or non-care for all patients.This is how it is in Canada today.