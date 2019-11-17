Campaign finance reports are interesting documents. They reveal thought-provoking data that tells a story about candidates, donors and campaign operations.
Lately there are several letters written by Montana state senators and representatives endorsing U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte for Montana governor. My observation is the letters are light on substantive facts and heavy on subjective opinion.
It’s also a curious fact that each of the legislators, Sen. Cary Smith, Rep. Dan Bartel and Sen. Jason Ellsworth all received the maximum financial donation from Gianforte during their most recent campaigns. This fact alone paints an interesting picture of Gianforte’s targeted use of his personal finances for political purposes.
A deeper look into state legislators' public campaign financials shows that Gianforte has contributed to many, but not all, Republican candidates across Montana. Out of 88 currently serving Republicans, Gianforte donated the maximum amount allowed to approximately 50% of them.
Prudent and thoughtful-minded members of the electorate might wonder if there is more behind Gianforte’s donations than meets the eye. With continued endorsements from legislators who received campaign contributions from Gianforte, this situation becomes difficult to ignore.
Choose a Republican candidate who will earn your vote rather than purchase it. Vote Al Olszewski for governor.
Sandy Bancroft,
Kalispell