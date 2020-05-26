Olszewski will protect water

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regardless of one’s position on the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact, and no matter the fate of the U.S. Sen.s Steve Daines-Jon Tester compact in Congress, there are several remaining compact-related issues the next governor of Montana will face. These issues involve protection of the water rights of all Montanans against additional federal encroachment set in motion by the CSKT compact and unresolved by the Daines bill (S. 3019).

In problem-solving, Albert Einstein stated, “We cannot solve our problems using the same thinking we used when we created them.” This insight rules out Attorney General Tim Fox and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte. The CSKT compact was developed under Fox’s office, and neither recognize that there were or are any problems with it. Both are avid supporters of the Daines-Tester bill, which only adds more problems onto the original CSKT compact.

The only gubernatorial candidate who recognizes the work still to be done on the CSKT compact at the state level, regardless of the Daines bill, is Dr. Al Olszewski. He is not part of that old thinking that produced these problems, and instead would bring fresh, creative and courageous leadership to protect the water resources and citizens of Montana.

Catherine Vandemoer,

Ronan

