Clearly the United States is due for another economic crash. Recessions are common in capitalism, and we have not had one for a while. The interest rates are already too low, so that safeguard cannot be used to reduce a recession.
The economic policies of Republicans guarantee a crash. In George W. Bush’s tenure, it was the Republican’s hopes that it would occur after he left office, so that it could be blamed on the other political party. This did not occur, and was a miscalculation.
Unfortunately, many on Wall Street were bailed out by the Democrats, perhaps to restart an economy in a dire position. These people did not pay a price, and in some instances actually gained wealth. So some behaviors did not change.
The stage is set for another recession or worse. I find myself hoping it occurs sooner than later, as perhaps we can wrestle some democracy from some billionaires, if public opinion turns significantly against the right wing. I’m not alone.
We need to stop the bleeding of our democracy, even if there is personal financial loss. Is this unAmerican?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula