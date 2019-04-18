{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

I searched the state, city and towns,

found out that there's two Bob Browns:

Bob the elder is a Republican hero,

Bob the twerp is a big fat zero.

The greater accomplished legislative feats,

The lesser gave to his masters treats.

Dick Darne,

Alberton

