One-party dominance by either party is not healthy

When I was a kid an old gentleman who was a rancher just south of us told me that for every Republican he voted for, he always voted for a Democrat to watch him. I remember my straight ticket Republican Dad got quite a chuckle out of old Everett’s tongue-in-cheek wisdom. Maybe, though, Montana voters should consider its relevance when voting for the Public Service Commission this year. Today all five of the commissioners are Republicans, and only Republicans have been elected to the PSC for the last 10 years. That level of complete one-party dominance by either party is not healthy.

The election of experienced and highly qualified Democrat Monica Tranel to “watch ‘em” on the PSC would not change the majority, but it would make for more carefully thought-out decision making that extends beyond the inherent narrowness of just a one-party point of view.

Bob Brown, Whitefish,

former Montana Senate President

and Secretary of State

