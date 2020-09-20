When I was a kid an old gentleman who was a rancher just south of us told me that for every Republican he voted for, he always voted for a Democrat to watch him. I remember my straight ticket Republican Dad got quite a chuckle out of old Everett’s tongue-in-cheek wisdom. Maybe, though, Montana voters should consider its relevance when voting for the Public Service Commission this year. Today all five of the commissioners are Republicans, and only Republicans have been elected to the PSC for the last 10 years. That level of complete one-party dominance by either party is not healthy.