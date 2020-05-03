One-size-fits-all liberal stupidity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I remember as a kid delivering newspapers in a small town back in the 1950s. Various diseases, whooping cough, measles, chicken pox, scarlet fever, diphtheria, influenza and many others came and went. The victims' families were quarantined and a big sign was put on the door stating no one entering or leaving until the danger had passed. Life for everyone else went on as usual.

Today, the government shuts down most of all businesses using liberal "one size fits all" stupidity. E.g., one professional operating a one-chair hair salon is forced to shut down as well as a multiple-chair salon, as well as instructing the majority of the population to quarantine themselves in their own dwellings.

Seems weird to me. Is this a rehearsal for more of the same or even worse to come? But what the hell do I know? I'm neither a doctor nor politician, I'm just a plain ol' country boy lookin' for answers.

Martin R. Tetachuk,

Lakeside

