O'Neill needs a reminder

Someone needs to remind Rob O’Neill that the president of the United States of America when the mission was carried out in 2011 was a Democrat. The United States Senate, at the time, was controlled by Democrats. The chaotic scenes shown in his ad occurred when the presidency and the United States Senate are in the hands of Republicans. And O’Neill is campaigning for more of the latter?
My, oh my.
George Goble,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!