Online-only letter to editor: Stupidity is a learned behavior

I have been thinking a lot about stupidity lately, and a couple of quotes come to mind: “Never attribute to malice that which can be explained by stupidity” and “Stupid is as stupid does.” The first quote is known as Hanlon’s razor, the second quote from “Forrest Gump.”

I don’t want to believe that our duly elected political leaders are malicious when they deny science and ride roughshod over public health and safety, but that is exactly what they are doing as they dis-empower local health authorities and ban mask mandates.

What’s next? Drunk people are allowed to drive drunk and endanger us all because prohibiting that behavior would restrict the drunk’s "freedom"?

I can only conclude that they are stupid. Don’t get me wrong, stupid people are not dumb nor lack intelligence. Stupidity is a learned behavior that involves denying facts, dismantling history and shutting out opposing opinions. It is a strategy and in that respect, stupidity seeks transcendence. It is an attempt to rise above reality.

For me, the scariest thing about stupidity is the refusal, or perhaps it is an inability, to understand an opposing point of view. Stupidity refuses to accept difference and denies the human capacity to collaborate and compromise. This attitude is the demise of our social contract, of democracy.