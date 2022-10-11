Online only letter to the editor: Alex Beal is a dedicated public servant

When Missoula County voters cast their ballots this election, I hope they keep Judge Alex Beal as a justice of the peace.

I first met Beal 20 years ago when we were in the same law school class at the University of Montana. While he has gained incredible experience in those two decades as a judicial clerk, civil attorney, and judge, he is still the same person I got to know back then: dependable, hard-working, cares about deadlines, straight talk, and someone who always holds himself to high standards.

When Beal took over as JP four years ago, he inherited a situation that involved backlogs and poor morale with staff. He has turned that around in a way that clearly demonstrates he is a thoughtful steward of taxpayer dollars. His support amongst law enforcement and other community leaders shows he has made efforts to build strong ties in the county, which helps as he holds violent offenders accountable while also giving non-violent offenders a chance to turn their lives around to become employed, law-abiding citizens in the community.

Judge Alex Beal will continue to be a dedicated public servant as justice of the peace. Give him your vote!

Jon Bennion,

Clancy