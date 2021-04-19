Online-only letter to the editor: Allow God's love to heal pain, suffering

During these times of great stress and confusion, we are hearing and seeing much fear and hate being demonstrated.

My spiritual teachings have taught me that each one of us, as human beings, has within us the power of God's love available for access and action. When a situation presents itself to me where my immediate response is something negative — like fear, anger or attack — that is my signal to choose to make my inner connection with God's love. I don't need to ask or beg for God's help. That help has already been his gift to me. God does not make choices on this or that.

As humans, we make all the choices. God is not some sort of judge. Making judgments between right or wrong, good or bad, is up to me as part of my human learning experience. God is pure love.

God has never left me. I certainly have left Him at times, though. That choice is always ours as a part of this human experience in life on earth.

All we have to do is be willing to allow his love to heal our pain and suffering. His love comes through us in many forms, sometimes visible, sometimes not; sometimes audible, sometimes not. But it is always within each of us just waiting to be expressed.

I heard this said on a regular TV newscast the other day: "Only love conquers hate."