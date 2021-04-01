Online-only letter to the editor: America the overconfident

Let me recite some history for you.

At times in our past, when we have overcome something difficult, or when the economy has been strong for a few years, we have taken to partying with wild abandon.

This happened after the Civil War. during the Gilded Age party known as the Gay Nineties (1890s). After our “success” in World War I, we partied it up royally in the Roaring Twenties.

After we saved the world from Hitler and Nippon (Japan), we settled down to get our bearings and then threw the biggest party the planet has ever seen, remembered today as “the 60s.”

Now, on the verge of coming out of the 2020 pandemic, we are poised to party again like never before. And we believe with all our shrunken hearts, dilapidated minds and portly bodies, that things will be “back better” than ever before. They won’t.

We have lost all sight of our civic values. America’s messy decay and torrid decline is only just beginning.

Kimball Shinkoskey,

Woods Cross, Utah

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0