Online-only letter to the editor: American distrust today

Below is part of a verse I wrote after debating politics with right-leaning family members recently in the southeastern Montana county where I grew up. The distrust was evident by our conversation over those three evenings, when we mixed politics with family lore. The temperature did rise a time or two, but we talked candidly. That was the important thing.
“Just how destructive is American distrust,
How does it impede our progress — create a thick coating of ‘hatred rust,’
It is apparent that there is a distrust in both government and in the private corporate world,
And though there are concerns in both — irrationality sometimes rules.
Our political parties each promote distrust for political gain — I believe — and they sometimes leave needed truths lost within the dust,
And the powerful do not wince at magnifying this within the people — for personal gain — it is their must,
This I think is an undiagnosed or unexplored problem of great magnitude — and at times the press serve as its tools,
…”
We went away from our discussions with improved understanding of each other, I’m happy to report. So I recommend this for others.