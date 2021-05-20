Online-only letter to the editor: Anti-abortion tithing

It seems that Roe v. Wade may be filleted, or there is a good possibility of it in the future from a U.S. Supreme Court handpicked to do so. Most pressure for this change is from religious organizations. Despite the fact that an abortion ban in Ireland could not survive, there are churches who would love to see a ban. The consequences of their wishes are not a factor, however. It matters not.

The separation of church and state seems very unequally practiced. Tax exemption is a golden calf in American churches. There is an obvious camouflage of politics in some churches today, hiding in plain sight.

If religious organizations are immune to calls to avoid politics, perhaps the state should look more closely at the church. The talk of banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat makes for financial resources being required by many mothers in the future.

Should the state require a "tithe" from each church to help cover a percentage of financial obligations from the fetal heartbeat to age 5, 10 or 15 years? If a church is not taxed, could we at least require them to cover the practical results of their views?

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

