Online-only letter to the editor: Anti-wildlife bills will worsen harm from trapping

This letter is for people who love dogs and wildlife.

Recently, I attended a workshop to learn how to release a dog from a trap. I learned that snare and foothold traps are widely used and that it’s common for pets, hunting dogs or innocent non-targeted creatures to be caught in traps.

The workshop provided the opportunity to practice releasing a stuffed animal from a trap.

It takes a lot of strength, presence of mind (imagine the panic you and your dog would experience) and having some basic tools at hand. You don’t have a lot of time to act because, the more the animal struggles, the more damage is done.

With the tsunami of anti-wildlife bills being enacted by the 2021 legislature — like putting a bounty on wolves — this situation is only going to get worse.

The legislature and governor are waging a war on wildlife, and Montana’s reputation for ethical hunting and fair chase is being kicked aside.

If you love your dog and love wildlife, please remember this come voting time. Those who support cruel and irresponsible laws, especially Governor Gianforte, are a threat to Montana’s outdoor ethics, our core values and basic decency.

Teresa Erickson,

Billings

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0