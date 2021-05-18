Online-only letter to the editor: Arntzen be cesium

Today, students, we are going to learn some very important things from Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Artnzen’s alphabet. Here is a sentence that show our letters and some important lessons:

Always Be Christian/Creationist. Don’t Ever Fornicate. You can see your alphabet letters, can’t you?

Well, I’m going to give you some very important sentences that begin with your letters in order. Remember, we already went from A to F, so here we go with the rest. You might notice, children, the letters tell a story about who God hates and who he loves.

God Hates Indigenous, Jews, Kartoons, Lesbians, Muslims, Negroes, Oceanics, Pashtuns, Queers, Rwandans, Scientists, Tonto, Uhuru, Vaginas, Willy Wonka (isn’t this fun?), Xanadu, Yetis and, especially, Zebras.

God Loves Males, Nationalists, Orthos, Pipelines, Quislings, Races, Sophistry, Tanks, Uranium, Violence, White people, X-anon, Yellow cake and, finally, Zillion$.

Your alphabet was not derived from Proto-Sinaitic Egyptian, which came from hieroglyphics, but was actually invented in the US of A by Professor Irwin Corey, one of those mad scientists. But we took the Bible and made sense of it all, you see, for though the world is very confusing, we will make sense of it, won’t we?