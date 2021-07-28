 Skip to main content
Online-only letter to the editor: ATF director should focus on mission, not debates
Dear U.S. Sen. Jon Tester: 

President Biden’s nomination of pro-gun control lobbyist David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is greatly concerning.

He wants “federal authorities” to take charge of a “national comprehensive” gun control approach that would supersede Montana’s gun laws. His intended pursuit of a partisan anti-gun agenda, instead of fulfilling the ATF’s mission of upholding the Constitution and the laws of the United States in pursuit of justice, is a real threat to all Americans.

The ATF has an all-important role of preserving and protecting human life and public safety. With skyrocketing murder rates in cities across the nation and calls to “defund the police,” will someone like Chipman inspire confidence within the agency? Will he crack down on violent criminals and gangs rather than law-abiding gun owners? Given his history of anti-gun lobbying and political activism, can we have confidence that he will be an unbiased enforcer of current laws? An ATF director and leader should focus on the mission, not policy debates and punitive administrative actions.

Please vote “no” on David Chipman for ATF director. The citizens of Montana and our country are counting on you.

Cathy Wright,

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

